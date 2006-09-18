Dow Corning, Wacker launch China project

Wacker Chemie CEO Peter Alexander Wacker and Dow Corning CEO Stephanie Burns attended a recent ceremony in Zhangjiagang in China's Jiangsu province to mark the groundbreaking for silicon-related facilities worth some $600 million. A siloxane plant will use Dow Corning technology, and Wacker will contribute the production process for a fumed silica plant. The companies say the two plants will jointly produce up to 200,000 metric tons of products per year. They are scheduled to be fully operational in 2010.
