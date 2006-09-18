Dow launches water business

Dow Chemical has formed Dow Water Solutions, a $350 million-per-year business unit that will sell water treatment products and technologies to customers worldwide. Dow's decision to form the business follows the July acquisition of Zhejiang Omex Environmental Engineering, a Chinese company that brought technology in ultrafiltration, electrodeionization, and membrane bioreactors. Dow says it already has capabilities in reverse-osmosis membranes and ion-exchange resins. The business joins Dow Building Solutions, Dow Automotive, and Dow AgroSciences as a "market-facing" operation that draws on capabilities and technologies from across the company.
