DuPont seeks titanium process

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded $5.7 million to two firms to develop a new process for making titanium metal powder. DuPont will supply titanium dioxide as the raw material and Tucson-based Materials & Electrochemical Research will provide the technology for converting the pigment to titanium metal. The new process is expected to reduce the amount of energy it currently takes to convert titanium ore to titanium metal by more than 50%. Leo Christodoulou, a DARPA program manager, says the project is aimed at developing "a truly revolutionary approach to ensuring the supply of what is becoming a strategic material for our country."
