Eastman ups acetate tow

Eastman Chemical plans to expand production of acetate tow, used to make cigarette filters, at its Workington, England, site. The 9,000-metric-ton-per-year expansion will increase capacity at Workington to 24,000 metric tons by the first half of 2008. Although Eastman's global capacity will exceed 180,000 metric tons by 2008, the firm says it is also considering capacity in the Asia-Pacific region, where demand for acetate tow is particularly high.
