Employment & Salary Survey

The latest version of the American Chemical Society's annual survey of the employment status and salaries of its members in the domestic workforce indicates an improvement in the job market as well as a higher-than-inflation gain in the salaries of individual chemists. The survey also takes the first look since 1998 at the fringe benefits received by working chemists.
