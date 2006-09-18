Advertisement

Business

Employment & Salary Survey

Uptick in the job market for chemists in 2006 and a routine salary boost for those with jobs

by Michael Heylin
September 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 38
The latest version of the American Chemical Society's annual survey of the employment status and salaries of its members in the domestic workforce indicates an improvement in the job market as well as a higher-than-inflation gain in the salaries of individual chemists. The survey also takes the first look since 1998 at the fringe benefits received by working chemists.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

