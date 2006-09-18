Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Ethane cloud spied on Titan

September 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A vast tropospheric cloud of ethane has been sighted near the north pole of Saturn's largest moon, Titan, and scientists think it may partially explain why they haven't seen the expected liquid ethane oceans on that frigid world (Science 2006, 313, 1620). Titan's atmosphere consists mostly of nitrogen and methane. Ultraviolet light from the sun irreversibly dissociates the methane, producing primarily ethane and a host of other organic molecules. Scientists had reasoned that a considerable fraction of the moon's surface would be covered with liquid ethane as a result of eons of methane photolysis. Thus far, condensed ethane hasn't been detected there, although scientists have observed dunes that likely contain solid organic material. Now, judging from spectral images taken by the Cassini orbiter, it appears that at least some of the missing ethane has condensed in a vast cloud 30-50 km above the moon's north pole, according to a team led by Caitlin Ann Griffith of the University of Arizona. The scientists speculate that, under certain conditions, the precipitating ethane could accumulate as ice at the poles.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Water Ocean On Enceladus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wild Chemical Environment Detected Inside A Newly Forming Star
Planet-Forming Disk Soaked In Cold Water

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE