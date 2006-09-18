Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Fritz Haber

September 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I was interested to read the letter from Milton Orchin and William Jensen (C&EN, May 29, page 2), which commented on the review of "Master Mind: The Rise & Fall of Fritz Haber, the Nobel Laureate Who Launched the Age of Chemical Warfare" (C&EN, Feb. 6, page 29).

There is no doubt that Wilhelm Ostwald was the first to develop ammonia oxidation for industrial use from 1900 and was awarded French, British, and U.S. patents in 1902, well before BASF built the first ammonia plant based on Haber's process. Ostwald's work was based on Charles F. Kuhlmann's discovery that platinum oxidized ammonia to nitric acid and, for this reason, his German patent application was not allowed.

Practically, however, Ostwald's process used more platinum than was economical, and the process was improved in Germany, first by K. Kaiser and then Adolph Frank and Nikodem Caro. Kaiser was awarded U.S. and British patents while Frank and Caro were awarded a German patent. The Frank and Caro process is reported to have been used by BASF during World War I.

Having read Daniel Charles' book, there is no suggestion that Haber developed the nitric acid process but only that he recognized that the process could replace Chile saltpeter used at that time.

Lawrence Lloyd
Batheaston, Bath, England

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel Prize–awarding institution receives an ACS HIST award plaque honoring the discovery of nuclear fission
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Frank Willig
Let Them Rest In Peace

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE