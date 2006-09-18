Government & Policy Roundup

Chemist Maureen McCarthy has been named senior adviser for weapons of mass destruction intelligence programs at the Department of Homeland Security. McCarthy, who served in the DHS Science & Technology Directorate, will be responsible for acquiring information to counter WMD threats to the U.S.
Isophorone diisocyanate releases or spills of less than 500 lb will not have to be reported to local communities under a Sept. 11 rule from EPA. Currently, releases and spills of the chemical, used in making polyurethanes, in amounts of 100 lb or more must be reported.
Canada last week determined that about 4,000 chemicals qualify for an in-depth safety assessment and possible regulation. Environment Canada and Health Canada selected these substances in a systematic review of 23,000 chemicals.
