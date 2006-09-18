Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Investors Buy Emission Credits

Purchase gets brokers involved in global warming gas cuts in a big way

by Marc S. Reisch
September 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Air-Conditioning
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jean-François Tremblay/C&EN
Eliminating a refrigerant manufacturing by-product could help forestall climate change.
Credit: Jean-François Tremblay/C&EN
Eliminating a refrigerant manufacturing by-product could help forestall climate change.

A consortium of investors has arranged to purchase 29.5 million metric tons of CO2-equivalent emission reduction credits (CERCs) over six years in a deal valued at about $600 million at current prices.

The deal, arranged by London-based Climate Change Capital, includes Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Centrica, a U.K.-based energy supplier. Climate Change Capital's Carbon Fund, which just raised $830 million from investors, will also invest in the credits.

The CERCs will come from Zhejiang Juhua Co., a Chinese firm that generates HFC-23 (trifluoromethane) as a by-product of making HCFC-22 (chlorodifluoromethane), a refrigerant used in room air conditioners. HFC-23 has a global warming potential 11,700 times greater than that of carbon dioxide. The Zhejiang deal follows a similar one backed by the World Bank (C&EN, Sept. 4, page 8).

Purchase of Zhejiang's CERCs will help underwrite a facility to decompose HFC-23 now vented into the atmosphere at the firm's 16,000-metric-ton-per-year HCFC-22 production line just outside of Quzhou City in Zhejiang province. The Chinese government will use revenues from the CERCs to underwrite other environmental projects in China.

According to United Nations documents certifying the project, JMD Greenhouse-Gas Reduction Co., partly owned by Japanese trading firm Marubeni, will install the steam decomposition facility.

Climate Change Capital says the consortium's CERCs will be eligible for purchase and sale on the electronic trading system set up under the European Emissions Trading Scheme. European Union firms can use the credits to offset emissions above their allotment under rules put in place to meet Kyoto protocol targets.

The consortium is hoping that the CERCs, worth $20.32 apiece today, will be more valuable in the future. According to the European Topic Centre on Air & Climate Change, the 15 pre-2004 European Union member states will not be able to achieve their greenhouse gas emission reduction targets without purchasing CERCs from other countries.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Greenhouse Gases: EU Ban Looms On Emissions Credits From Carbon Reduction Schemes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbon Credits Under Fire
Dow And Gazprom Link For Carbon Reduction

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE