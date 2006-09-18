Laura Kiessling Is Selected For Harrison Howe Award

The ACS Rochester Section has selected Laura L. Kiessling, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and director of the Keck Center for Chemical Genomics, as the 2005 recipient of the Harrison Howe Award. The award, which consists of a plaque and an honorarium, was established in 1946 to honor Harrison E. Howe, one of the founders of the Rochester Section.
Kiessling is being recognized for her impressive work at the interface of chemistry and biology and specifically for her work on the synthesis and application of materials that illustrate the biological role of carbohydrates and the understanding and study of signal transduction pathways.
She has received numerous honors and awards, including the National Science Foundation National Young Investigator Award, the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award from ACS, and a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship. Kiessling is also editor-in-chief of ACS Chemical Biology.
She will be honored during the Harrison Howe Award Symposium on Oct. 16 at the University of Rochester, in New York.
