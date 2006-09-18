Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Laura Kiessling Is Selected For Harrison Howe Award

September 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The ACS Rochester Section has selected Laura L. Kiessling, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and director of the Keck Center for Chemical Genomics, as the 2005 recipient of the Harrison Howe Award. The award, which consists of a plaque and an honorarium, was established in 1946 to honor Harrison E. Howe, one of the founders of the Rochester Section.

Kiessling is being recognized for her impressive work at the interface of chemistry and biology and specifically for her work on the synthesis and application of materials that illustrate the biological role of carbohydrates and the understanding and study of signal transduction pathways.

She has received numerous honors and awards, including the National Science Foundation National Young Investigator Award, the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award from ACS, and a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship. Kiessling is also editor-in-chief of ACS Chemical Biology.

She will be honored during the Harrison Howe Award Symposium on Oct. 16 at the University of Rochester, in New York.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE