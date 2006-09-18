Levi T. Thompson Wins Parravano Award

Levi T. Thompson Jr., a professor of chemical engineering at the University of Michigan, has been selected as the winner of the 2006 Michigan Catalysis Society Parravano Award for Excellence in Catalysis Research & Development.
Thompson was chosen for his outstanding contributions to the development of novel carbide and nitride catalysts and for his passion in mentoring and educating undergraduate and graduate engineering students, instilling in them enthusiasm for catalysis research.
The award consists of a medal and a prize of $500 and is given biennially in even years to recognize outstanding contributions to catalytic science and technology by researchers in the greater Michigan area. The award is sponsored by the Memorial Trust Fund for Giuseppe Parravano and is administered by the Michigan Catalysis Society.
