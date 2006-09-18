Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Microbes Live Near Undersea CO2 Lake

Discovery of unusual microbial ecosystem has astrobiological implications

by Ivan Amato
September 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Going Down
[+]Enlarge
Credit: INAGAKI ET AL.
In 2004, researchers in this submersible happened onto a deep-sea subsurface lake of carbon dioxide.
Credit: INAGAKI ET AL.
In 2004, researchers in this submersible happened onto a deep-sea subsurface lake of carbon dioxide.

A lake of liquid carbon dioxide and a microbial ecosystem that exists in association with it under the seafloor have been uncovered by scientists.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: INAGAKI ET AL.
Credit: INAGAKI ET AL.

The story began two years ago as the research submersible Shinkai 6500 and its crew prowled about at a depth of nearly 1,400 meters in a hydrothermal field of scorching black-smoker vents in the Okinawa Trough. The scientists inside noticed something strange, even for that locale. Downslope from one of the vents, they saw clear, vapor-rich fluid bleeding upward from white patchy areas of sediment. When they extracted a core for analysis from one of these spots, it was as though they had uncorked a pressurized canister—a continuous fizz of bubbles shot upward.

In the support ship's onboard laboratory, Fumio Inagaki of the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science & Technology, in Yokosuka, and his colleagues began to get an inkling of just how odd was the place they had been.

The roughly 35-cm-long core had several layers. The topmost, a few centimeters thick, was a sedimentary "pavement" rich in elemental sulfur. The next 10 cm or so was a layer of icelike CO2 hydrate (CO26H2O), barely stable at the temperatures there (sub-10 °C). These two layers serve as a cap for the most brow-wrinkling layer: an otherwise too buoyant, 15-cm-thick lake of liquid CO2 mixed with some hydrate. The core bottomed out with CO2-bearing but hydrate-free sediment (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0606083103).

A few other researchers previously had observed CO2 droplets in deep ocean settings, notes University of Southern California earth scientist Kenneth Nealson in an online commentary (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0606709103). "What is new is the concept that large bodies of liquid CO2 may exist as subsurface lakes in such zones."

For Inagaki, the data from the team's biogeochemical and microbial analyses are what is most tantalizing. This subsurface ecosystem deep inside the Okinawa Trough "may harbor unique and rich microbial components," he says. Overall cell populations peak at about 1 billion per mL in the pavement layer, then drop a hundredfold in the liquid CO2 zone before rebounding in the region below. Using cell-staining techniques and genetic, metabolic, and other molecular analyses, Inagaki's team detected signs of a rich diversity of methane-metabolizing Archaea and sulfate-reducing bacteria. The microbes resemble catalogued ones, but the composition of the community hasn't been seen before, Nealson writes.

It remains unclear if microbes are living in the liquid CO2 or perhaps concentrate at the liquid CO2/CO2 hydrate interface. Particularly tantalizing, Nealson says, is that "entirely new types of organisms" may be thriving in this Okinawa Trough venue. "It is interesting to think of potential microbial habitats and ecosystems on the polar subsurface of Mars" where ice and solid carbon dioxide abound, Inagaki adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Newly found organic mineral could influence landscape evolution on Titan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plate Tectonics And The Air We Breathe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fate Of Gulf Oil Spill Methane Reexamined

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE