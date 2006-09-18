Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

New Trigger For Regulation

EPA proposal would relax rules for emission control from modified facilities

by Cheryl Hogue
September 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chemical and pharmaceutical makers, power plants, and refineries could more easily modify their plants without adding air pollution controls, under a Sept. 8 EPA proposal.

EPA says the changes would accelerate investments in cleaner, energy-saving technologies and reduce the demand for natural gas. Environmental activists, meanwhile, say the proposal is another attempt by the Bush Administration to provide loopholes in air pollution control requirements.

The proposal would change Clean Air Act regulations on what EPA calls new source review. These regulations define when modifications to an industrial facility increase emissions and require the plant to install modern pollution control technology. Three parts of these complicated regulations would be altered.

The first part of the proposal involves situations where a company modifies a part of a facility and thereby increases production in other areas of the plant. Under the proposal, any increase in pollution from the unmodified areas of the plant would not count toward new source review.

The second part of the proposal addresses situations in which a facility has plans to implement two or more modifications. If at least one of those projects is dependent on another, EPA would lump them together for new source review. Otherwise, each independent project would be considered separately.

Under the third change, EPA would eliminate the current requirement for a facility to conduct a complex emissions analysis for a project if the modification does not result in a significant increase in air pollution.

The American Chemistry Council is studying the proposal to determine whether it is workable for chemical plants, says Leslie A. Hulse, ACC assistant general counsel.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA Finalizes CO2 Reduction Rule
EPA will revisit New Source Review Rule
Flexibility Proposed For Air Permits

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE