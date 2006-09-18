Pliva suitors up the ante

Barr Pharmaceuticals and Iceland's Actavis Group continue to battle for control of Croatian drug firm Pliva. In the latest development, Barr has matched the $2.5 billion offer made by Actavis in August. The saga began in March, when Actavis made Pliva an unsolicited $1.6 billion bid, which was later sweetened to $1.9 billion. Barr came into the picture in June, when it made a $2.2 billion offer for the firm. Though Pliva appears to be favoring Barr, Actavis has not given up, causing the price tag to creep up over the past six months.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter