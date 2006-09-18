Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Under pressure, O2 goes to (O2)4

September 18, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Lars F. Lundegaard
Credit: Courtesy of Lars F. Lundegaard

As oxygen is squeezed and solidified under increasing pressure, it passes through a series of six distinct crystal phases, one of which−the ε phase−is marked by a dark red color and the collapse of magnetic behavior. The detailed structure of this phase, which has eluded researchers for 27 years, has now been determined independently by two groups using X-ray diffraction. Their results indicate that in the ε phase, which persists at pressures from 8 to 96 gigapascals, four O2 molecules associate into a rhombohedral O8 unit that is probably held together by weak chemical bonds. These (O2)4 rhombs (shown) are quite different from the long-sought O8 rings that would be an analog of the well-known S8 rings of elemental sulfur. The fact that this rhombohedral tetramer structure hasn't been predicted by theory "presents a challenge to our understanding of dense oxygen," according to a team of physicists from Scotland, Canada, and France, who report the structure in Nature (2006, 443, 201). The other structure elucidation of ε-oxygen was published last month by a Japanese team (Phys. Rev. Lett. 2006, 97, 085503).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thorium-thorium bonding marks actinide milestone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boron-nitrogen compound is close cousin of benzene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Six bonds to carbon: Confirmed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE