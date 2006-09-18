... and advances China project

Degussa and officials from China's Shanghai Chemical Industry Park have signed agreements for the construction of a new methyl methacrylate plant and downstream facilities for Plexiglas-brand plastic and other MMA derivatives. The complex, which Degussa first described in July 2005, will be built at the Shanghai industrial park and open early in 2009. Investment will be "in the region of three-digit million euros," Degussa says. The MMA plant will have capacity for 100,000 metric tons per year.
