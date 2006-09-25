Cappeline will leave Ashland

Gary A. Cappeline, president and chief operating officer of Ashland's chemical sector, will retire effective April 1, 2007. Cappeline, a 57-year-old chemical engineer, joined the company in 1974, left in 1996 for outside positions, and then rejoined Ashland in 2002. CEO James J. O'Brien lauded Cappeline for his leadership of the chemical sector, which is now Ashland's main business after the August sale of its paving business. O'Brien will assume direct responsibility for company operations in October.
