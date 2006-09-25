Climate-change plan criticized

On Sept. 20, the Department of Energy released a strategic plan outlining technological approaches to curb emissions of greenhouse gases. The plan essentially updates a draft plan released last year. It was unveiled at a hearing of the House Science Subcommittee on Energy and elicited widespread criticism from subcommittee members and most of the witnesses. Rep. Judy Biggert (R-Ill.), chair of the subcommittee, expressed disappointment that the plan sets no timelines for deployment of the technologies and does not assess their relative impact on atmospheric concentrations of CO2. Judith M. Greenwald of the Pew Center on Global Climate Change said the plan does not provide a path to stabilizing concentrations of greenhouse gases. Also, a new report from the Congressional Budget Office says relying exclusively on R&D funding is not an effective strategy for curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Placing a cap or tax on emissions would be a far more cost-effective approach, the report concludes.
