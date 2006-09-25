Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Climate-change plan criticized

September 25, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

On Sept. 20, the Department of Energy released a strategic plan outlining technological approaches to curb emissions of greenhouse gases. The plan essentially updates a draft plan released last year. It was unveiled at a hearing of the House Science Subcommittee on Energy and elicited widespread criticism from subcommittee members and most of the witnesses. Rep. Judy Biggert (R-Ill.), chair of the subcommittee, expressed disappointment that the plan sets no timelines for deployment of the technologies and does not assess their relative impact on atmospheric concentrations of CO2. Judith M. Greenwald of the Pew Center on Global Climate Change said the plan does not provide a path to stabilizing concentrations of greenhouse gases. Also, a new report from the Congressional Budget Office says relying exclusively on R&D funding is not an effective strategy for curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Placing a cap or tax on emissions would be a far more cost-effective approach, the report concludes.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE