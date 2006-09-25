Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Discriminating between carbohydrates

September 25, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

In recent years, scientists have created chemosensor systems inspired by the human tongue's combinatorial sensing approach. These lab sensors, though, still have a difficult time discriminating between molecules that are structurally very similar, such as carbohydrates containing only hydroxyl groups. Now, Young-Tae Chang and coworkers at New York University have used a new strategy that allows them to distinguish between 23 carbohydrates with 100% accuracy (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200602055). The chemists take advantage of the fact that carbohydrates bind to boric acid or phenylboronic acid with unique strengths, a process that leads to diverse changes in pH. The pH changes resulting from each acid-carbohydrate reaction were determined by using a variety of organic pH indicator dyes and UV-visible spectroscopy. The data were used to construct a matrix of the colorimetric pH changes. Surprisingly, the researchers find that, using only six acid-indicator pairs, they can discriminate between the matrix patterns produced by all 23 carbohydrates, including mono-, di-, and trisaccharides. Practical application of this approach is under study.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aptamer-based lactate sensor can monitor metabolism
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Extending the reach of expansion microscopy
Method Targets Sialoglycoproteins On Cell Surfaces

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE