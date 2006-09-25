Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

FASEB Award To Frances H. Arnold

September 25, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Frances H. Arnold, Dick & Barbara Dickinson Professor of Chemical Engineering & Biochemistry at California Institute of Technology, has been awarded the 2007 Excellence in Science Award by the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB). The award is presented each year to a woman scientist whose outstanding career achievements have contributed significantly to furthering understanding of a particular discipline through her excellence in research.

Arnold is credited with establishing a novel conceptual framework for biochemical engineering called directed evolution, based on the concept that any desired biological trait can be generated through iterative rounds of mutation and screening.

A leader in the burgeoning field of synthetic biology, Arnold has been elected to both the National Academy of Engineering and the Institute of Medicine. She will receive a $10,000 unrestricted research grant funded by Eli Lilly & Co. and will present a lecture at the 2007 annual meeting of the Protein Society in Boston.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ralph F. Hirschmann Award In Peptide Chemistry: Ronald T. Raines
Tobin Marks Wins NAS Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Doug Turner Named Hammes Lecturer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE