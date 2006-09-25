FASEB Award To Frances H. Arnold

Frances H. Arnold, Dick & Barbara Dickinson Professor of Chemical Engineering & Biochemistry at California Institute of Technology, has been awarded the 2007 Excellence in Science Award by the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB). The award is presented each year to a woman scientist whose outstanding career achievements have contributed significantly to furthering understanding of a particular discipline through her excellence in research.
Arnold is credited with establishing a novel conceptual framework for biochemical engineering called directed evolution, based on the concept that any desired biological trait can be generated through iterative rounds of mutation and screening.
A leader in the burgeoning field of synthetic biology, Arnold has been elected to both the National Academy of Engineering and the Institute of Medicine. She will receive a $10,000 unrestricted research grant funded by Eli Lilly & Co. and will present a lecture at the 2007 annual meeting of the Protein Society in Boston.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter