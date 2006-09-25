Fujifilm adds color

Fujifilm will expand its imaging colorants R&D center in Grangemouth, Scotland. The firm plans to invest nearly $5 million to develop a special chemical drying process and a new range of colors for laser printers. The projects are supported by grants from Scottish Enterprise Forth Valley, a government development agency. Fuji acquired the Grangemouth site when it bought Avecia's electronic materials business in February.
