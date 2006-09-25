GAO is asked to examine EPA library closures

Three key Democrats in the House of Representatives are asking the Government Accountability Office to investigate the Bush Administration's plans to close most of EPA's libraries. Last week, the lawmakers requested that GAO determine how that plan will affect information services for EPA employees and the public. They cited concerns raised in a recent internal document from the agency's enforcement office that the library closure plan may increase costs, risk the loss of valuable data, and jeopardize the availability of information in a timely manner. Those requesting the GAO investigation are Rep. Bart Gordon (D-Tenn.), ranking member of the House Science Committee; Rep. Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.), ranking member of the Government Reform Committee; and Rep. John D. Dingell (D-Mich.), ranking member of the Energy & Commerce Committee. Their request comes on the heels of a formal grievance on the closings by American Federation of Government Employees (C&EN, Aug. 28, page 24).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter