Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

GAO is asked to examine EPA library closures

September 25, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Three key Democrats in the House of Representatives are asking the Government Accountability Office to investigate the Bush Administration's plans to close most of EPA's libraries. Last week, the lawmakers requested that GAO determine how that plan will affect information services for EPA employees and the public. They cited concerns raised in a recent internal document from the agency's enforcement office that the library closure plan may increase costs, risk the loss of valuable data, and jeopardize the availability of information in a timely manner. Those requesting the GAO investigation are Rep. Bart Gordon (D-Tenn.), ranking member of the House Science Committee; Rep. Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.), ranking member of the Government Reform Committee; and Rep. John D. Dingell (D-Mich.), ranking member of the Energy & Commerce Committee. Their request comes on the heels of a formal grievance on the closings by American Federation of Government Employees (C&EN, Aug. 28, page 24).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE