People

Marc Baldus Receives Founders Medal

September 25, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 39
Marc Baldus, group leader at Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, Göttingen, Germany, received the Founders Medal of the International Conference on Magnetic Resonance in Biological Systems (ICMRBS) at its meeting in Göttingen in August.

Baldus has become a leader in developing solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) methods into a reliable tool for answering biological questions. He has applied novel NMR pulse sequences to completely labeled membrane proteins, fibrils, and membrane protein complexes that could not be investigated by other biophysical techniques. He solved one of the first structures of a globular protein in the solid state, and his group has determined for the first time the structure of a ligand when bound to a G-protein-coupled receptor. He also determined recently the first structure of a complex between a toxin and the hybrid-ion channel KcsA.

The Founders Medal carries an honorarium of $3,000 and is given to a scientist under age 41 who has made exceptional contributions to developments in magnetic resonance in biological systems.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

