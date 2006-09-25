NIH names 2006 Pioneer awardees

NIH announced the third group of NIH Director's Pioneer Awards recipients on Sept. 19. The 13 awardees for 2006 will each receive $2.5 million over five years to support highly innovative research on major challenges in biomedical research. Several ACS members are among the 2006 awardees. They include Arup K. Chakraborty, MIT; Lila M. Gierasch, University of Massachusetts, Amherst; Rebecca W. Heald, University of California, Berkeley; Thomas J. Kodadek, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas; Gary J. Pielak, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; and Younan Xia, University of Washington, Seattle. A complete list of award recipients is available at nihroadmap.nih.gov/pioneer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter