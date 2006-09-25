Novartis gets cancer license

Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Novartis have signed a licensing agreement under which Novartis will develop and commercialize CTI's Xyotax, a treatment currently in Phase III clinical trials for non-small-cell lung cancer and other cancers. CTI could receive as much as $270 million in product registration and milestone payments; Novartis has agreed to make a $15 million equity investment in the biotech company.
