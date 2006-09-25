Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Nycomed acquires Altana Pharma

September 25, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Altana is selling Altana Pharma to Nycomed for approximately $5.7 billion. Nycomed, a private Danish firm that primarily supplies drugs to hospitals in Europe, had sales last year of less than $1 billion; Altana Pharma has businesses in imaging, over-the-counter drugs, and prescription therapeutics and has annual sales of some $3 billion. "Combining Altana Pharma's market strength and research capabilities with Nycomed's strong position within development and in-licensing provides a sustainable future for the new company," says Altana CEO Nikolaus Schweickart. Hakan Bjorklund, CEO of Nycomed, adds that the deal will strengthen Nycomed's position in Europe while giving it a platform in fast growing markets such as Russia, Eastern Europe, and South America. Altana said earlier this year that it was exploring options for its drug unit in order to focus on Altana Chemie, its $1.2 billion-per-year specialty chemical business.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

… As Hikma Takes On A Boehringer Line
UCB Generics Go To Private Equity
Sandoz Buys Maker Of Dermatology Drugs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE