Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Perkin Medal Goes To James Stevens

Chemist honored for work developing polymerization catalysts, new polymers

by Ann M. Thayer
September 21, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: DOW
Stevens
Credit: DOW
Stevens

James C. Stevens, a chemist and research fellow in performance polymers and chemicals R&D at Dow Chemical, is receiving this year's Perkin Medal. The award event on Sept. 21 also marks the centennial of the prestigious industry medal.

Given annually by the America Section of the London-based Society of Chemical Industry, the Perkin Medal recognizes innovations and contributions in applied chemistry that result in outstanding commercial developments. It was established and first awarded in 1906 to honor Sir William Henry Perkin for his discovery of the first synthetic aniline dye and the substantial change it brought to the dye and broader chemical industries.

Winning the award is "huge," Stevens says. "I can't believe people consider me able to stand among the others who have been recognized. And receiving it in the 100th year makes it extra special." He is an inventor on more than 75 U.S. patents and has won numerous other awards both within and outside of Dow.

Stevens, 53, has been at Dow since finishing his doctoral work in inorganic chemistry at Ohio State University in 1979. At Dow, his efforts have been instrumental in the discovery and commercial development of the company's Insite polymer technology and constrained-geometry catalysts. Dow uses these catalysts to produce about 2 billion lb of polyolefins per year. Since 1993, Stevens has been based at Dow's Freeport, Texas, site.

His current work includes the application of combinatorial and high-throughput methods to catalyst research. Through collaborative work with Symyx Technologies, he has been involved with the discovery of a new class of hafnium-based single-site catalysts for the polymerization of propylene and ethylene. In 2004, Dow commercialized its Versify plastomers and elastomers, which are made with these catalysts.

Recently, a team with which Stevens has been working created a new controlled approach to making block copolymers catalytically by shuttling growing polymer chains between catalysts (C&EN, May 8, page 9). In June, Dow introduced olefin block copolymers employing this technology under the Infuse name.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dreyfus Prize To Krzysztof Matyjaszewski
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award In Applied Polymer Science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gabor A. Somorjai Award For Creative Research In Catalysis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE