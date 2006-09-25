Pfizer licenses TransTech drugs

Pfizer has signed a licensing agreement with TransTech Pharma for small- and large-molecule compounds under development by TransTech for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The compounds target the receptor for advancing glycation end products (RAGE). The most advanced are TTP488, an orally available small-molecule candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials, and TTP4000, a large molecule expected to begin Phase I trials this year. Under the agreement, Pfizer gains exclusive rights to TransTech's RAGE modulator portfolio. TransTech will receive up-front and near-term milestone payments totaling $155 million and could earn additional unspecified milestone and royalty payments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter