Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Photonics

Intel, UCSB develop hybrid laser

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 25, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

LIGHT UP
[+]Enlarge
Credit: INTEL
Intel says laser-containing chips will accelerate future computing.
Credit: INTEL
Intel says laser-containing chips will accelerate future computing.

Researchers from Intel Corp. and the University of California, Santa Barbara, have constructed the first electrically powered laser made with a silicon-based process akin to the one used in conventional semiconductor fabrication. Intel says the development is a big step in its effort to develop high-speed photonic interconnects for data centers and computers.

To assemble the laser, Intel and UC Santa Barbara used oxygen plasma to create an oxide layer that fuses together light-emitting indium phosphide, commonly used to make lasers in communications systems, and a silicon-based waveguide.

Photonic interconnects would be faster and generate less heat than copper wire, the present technology for connecting silicon chips inside computers. To date, however, making lasers individually and aligning them on silicon chips has been cost-prohibitive. Intel says its use of familiar processes may lower costs enough to enable greater incorporation of photonics in computing.

Intel says the technology will not be ready for market for another five years. Applications could include servers, data centers, and, eventually, desktop computers and laptops. "This could bring low-cost, terabit-level data pipes inside future computers and help make possible a new era of high-performance computing applications," says Mario Paniccia, director of Intel's Photonics Technology Lab. "We believe dozens, maybe even hundreds, of hybrid silicon lasers could be integrated with other silicon photonic components onto a single chip."

According to Karen Liu, an optical components consultant with U.K.-based Ovum, Intel has taken a leadership role in developing silicon photonics. "It has been pushing for some time now with a vision of low-cost silicon options targeting the need for optical interconnects," she says. Intel's breakthrough could have far-reaching consequences, Liu adds, but she cautions that "it is too early to know if this is a solution."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mixing semiconductors could lead to 6G wireless devices
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Digital Memory Goes 2-D
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow Corning And IBM Pursue Photonics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE