Purdue gets into ethanol

Purdue University professor Li-Fu Chen and research assistant Qin Xu have developed a corn-based ethanol process that they say is more environmentally friendly and less costly than current methods. With a license from the Purdue Research Foundation, the two have also started up a new firm, Biotechnology Processing Technology, to commercialize the process. The researchers say it requires 90% less water and 47% less electricity than the traditional "wet-milling" process. The new process would yield useful by-products such as corn oil, corn fiber, and gluten.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter