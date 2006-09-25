SBS Honors Two Society Scientists

Two scientists have received Society for Biomolecular Sciences Accomplishment & Achievement Awards. The presentations were made during the 12th annual SBS Conference & Exhibition in Seattle on Sept. 21.
Robert S. Pearlman, Coulter R. Sublett Regents Chair in Pharmacy and director of the Laboratory for the Development of Computer-Assisted Drug Discovery Software at the University of Texas, Austin, received the SBS Accomplishment Award for the development of DiverseSolutions software, widely used in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries to guide and assess general compound collections, project-oriented screening sets, and design of both diverse and focused libraries. The award consists of $1,000, recognition in the Journal of Biomolecular Screening, and a plaque. It is presented annually to an SBS member who has distinguished him/herself in advancing the art and science of drug discovery.
Christopher A. Lipinski, scientific adviser, Melior Discovery, received the SBS Achievement Award for innovation in high-throughput screening. This award is given in recognition of his pioneering research, identification and application of druglike physicochemical and structural features, comparison of druglike and nondruglike characteristics in drug discovery, and investigations and analyses of how druglike features relate to clinical success. Lipinski will receive a $5,000 honorarium, a plaque, and recognition in the Journal of Biomolecular Screening.
