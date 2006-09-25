Schering makes flurry of moves

On the verge of being acquired by Bayer, Schering is adjusting its collaborations in the pharmaceutical field. It has formed an alliance with AstraZeneca to codevelop a Schering selective estrogen receptor downregulator as a breast cancer treatment. It has granted Bausch & Lomb an exclusive license to develop a selective glucocorticoid receptor agonist for the treatment of eye disorders. And it has ended a research collaboration with Organon in the area of male contraception, after determining that the required injections would inhibit widespread use.
