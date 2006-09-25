Start safely

The article on silicosis lawsuits includes a photograph of a worker engaged in sandblasting (C&EN, July 3, page 28). This photo appears to illustrate a root cause of debilitating injury that is more statistically significant than either asbestosis or silicosis, specifically, inadequate fall protection while working on an elevated platform. This issue hardly has the glamour of a big class-action lawsuit, but when we want to send our employees home healthy at the end of every shift, we'd better start with the basics.
Karl A. Schoene
Amsterdam
