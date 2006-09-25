Tibbetts Award To Cancer Researchers

James Bashkin and Chris Fisher, two scientists from both the University of Missouri, St. Louis, and NanoVir, a Kalamazoo, Mich.-based biotechnology company, have been honored with the Tibbetts Award in recognition of their work in identifying a potential treatment to fight the virus that causes cervical cancer.
Bashkin and Fisher have been seeking antiviral compounds that specifically target human papillomavirus (HPV) 16, the viral type most often associated with cervical cancer. Targeting the DNA of HPV rather than more traditional antiviral targets, the scientists identified a series of compounds that dramatically reduce the viral DNA load of cells harboring the virus.
The Tibbetts Award is given annually by the Small Business Innovation Research program of the Small Business Administration to small firms, projects, organizations, and individuals judged to exemplify the very best in SBIR achievement. Fisher and Bashkin will receive the award at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26.
