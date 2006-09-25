Total maps future of its French sites

Total plans to invest nearly $500 million to revamp its Carling and Gonfreville sites in France. Under the program, to be completed by 2011, European styrene production will be centered in Gonfreville at a plant that will be expanded to 600,000 metric tons per year, the largest in Europe. The styrene plant in Carling will be closed, as will the smaller of the company's two steam crackers there. Polystyrene and polyethylene production at the two sites also will be realigned, and 300 employees will be redeployed within the company.
