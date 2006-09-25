Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Treating dyskinesia

September 25, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

From Sophie Rovner's well-written article on Parkinson's disease we learned that long-term treatment with l-dopa often causes its own sometimes debilitating side effect, an involuntary writhing motion known as dyskinesia (C&EN, April 10, page 55). It seems that this drug-induced movement disorder can be mitigated by adding talampanel to the classic l-dopa therapy with peripheral decarboxylase inhibitor. Talampanel is a very potent α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-antagonist skeletal muscle relaxant, antiepileptic, and neuroprotective drug that was invented at the Institute for Drug Research in Budapest and is developed at present by Teva Ltd. AMPA receptor is a subtype of the glutamate receptors, which are the predominant types of excitatory synapses in the brain (more than 75% of them use glutamate). Talampanel abolished tremor and dyskinesia in 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP)-treated monkeys and in Parkinson's patients.

There are indications that this molecule can also slow down the progressive deterioration of neurons in Parkinson's disease: Even anoxia-induced brain cell loss was decreased in various animal models of stroke.

Ferenc Andrasi
Budapest, Hungary

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lundbeck buys firm for Parkinson’s drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA approves first deuterated drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting Brain Metabolism Could Offer New Way To Treat Epilepsy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE