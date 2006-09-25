While I really loved the elegant chemistry highlighted in Bethany Halford's article titled "Amide with a Twist," twisted amides are not that unusual and are indeed naturally occurring in some of nature's most interesting molecules, proteins (C&EN, June 12, page 9).
A detailed structural analysis of some snake venom proteins has revealed that some do have twisted amide linkages in them. These results emerged from an undergraduate research project and alluded to the potential biochemical significance (ease of hydrolysis) of these reactive sites. (J. Mol. Struct. 2000, 520, 229)
Our work was not extended to proteins other than those examined in that paper, but there is no logical reason why these twisted amide linkages should not be present in other proteins.
Vernon G. S. Box
New York City
