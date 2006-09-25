Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Twisted amides

September 25, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

While I really loved the elegant chemistry highlighted in Bethany Halford's article titled "Amide with a Twist," twisted amides are not that unusual and are indeed naturally occurring in some of nature's most interesting molecules, proteins (C&EN, June 12, page 9).

A detailed structural analysis of some snake venom proteins has revealed that some do have twisted amide linkages in them. These results emerged from an undergraduate research project and alluded to the potential biochemical significance (ease of hydrolysis) of these reactive sites. (J. Mol. Struct. 2000, 520, 229)

Our work was not extended to proteins other than those examined in that paper, but there is no logical reason why these twisted amide linkages should not be present in other proteins.

Vernon G. S. Box
New York City

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Binding with deuterium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Family Of Cyclic Peptides Identified

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE