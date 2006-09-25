More mergers in generics

Hospira, the hospital products company spun off from Abbott Laboratories in 2004, has agreed to acquire Australia's Mayne Pharma for about $2 billion. Hospira says the combination will create the world's leading generic injectable drugs company. Meanwhile, Actavis says it won't increase its offer to acquire Pliva, the Croatian generic drug company that it has been trying to buy since March. Actavis' demurral means a competing $2.2 billion bid by Barr Pharmaceuticals is likely to succeed.
