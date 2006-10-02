Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Business

Business Roundup

October 2, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 40
Air Products & Chemicals will build a liquid-nitrogen plant for NASA's National Transonic Facility, a cryogenic wind tunnel at the Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va. The contract has a maximum value of $16 million.

Kyowa Hakko will begin commercial production in Japan next year of l-tyrosine using a new fermentation process. The amino acid, reputed to have stress-relieving effects, is traditionally made from animal hair or feathers.

Omnova Solutions will sell its GenFlex building products division, serving the single-ply roofing market, to Firestone Building Products, which is part of Bridgestone's American operations. Omnova expects to realize about $40 million from the sale.

Cabot says it will cut 130 jobs and take a charge of $15 million before taxes to reduce the cost structure of its carbon black product lines. Most of the charge will be for one-time employment termination benefits, the firm says.

GenTek has agreed to acquire the assets of GAC MidAmerica for $7.8 million before any working capital adjustment. Toledo, Ohio-based GAC produces aluminum sulfate and bleach, and distributes sulfuric acid, caustic soda, and water treatment chemicals.

Sareum will use its protein-structure determination capabilities to accelerate Roche's cancer drug discovery research. The England-based firm says it can help illustrate how Roche's drug candidates interact with target receptor proteins.

ChemBridge Corp. and ChemBridge Research Laboratories have signed a multiyear discovery chemistry pact with AstraZeneca. ChemBridge scientists in Moscow and San Diego will develop small-molecule libraries to enhance AstraZeneca's drug discovery effort.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

