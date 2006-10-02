Degussa spins off NCN arm

Degussa has spun off its business in nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen-bond (NCN) chemistry, based in Trostberg and Schalchen, Germany, into a new company called AlzChem Trostberg. Degussa Chairman Klaus Engel says the NCN activities "do not currently meet the profitability targets we have set ourselves." NCN products developed by AlzChem include crop growth regulators, pigments, pharmaceutical active substances, and building blocks for chemical syntheses.
