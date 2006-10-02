DuPont and Honeywell target titanium

DuPont and Honeywell have developed a process for making titanium metal powder that they say can reduce the cost of parts production. Manufacturers today must machine complicated titanium parts from large pieces of metal, buying as much as eight times more titanium than needed. DuPont says the powder form of the metal can be converted with nearly 90% efficiency. The process starts with an intermediate created in Honeywell's titanium-sponge manufacturing process in Salt Lake City. DuPont will start marketing the powder this month.
