More than 100 members of Congress, led by Reps. Sherwood L. Boehlert (R-N.Y.) and Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.), have written to EPA urging it to allow states to adopt vehicle emission standards to reduce greenhouse gas levels. In late 2004, California adopted standards that would require almost 30% lower CO 2 emissions from new cars and light trucks by 2016. Ten other states have already adopted the standards, and others are considering them. To implement its standard, however, California must receive a waiver from EPA under section 209(b) of the Clean Air Act. The letter urges EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson to grant the waiver, as the agency has done more than 40 times in other cases over the past three decades. "There is no basis for EPA to treat this request differently," the letter says. If California's waiver is granted, other states with similar rules would also be allowed to implement them.