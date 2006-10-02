Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA urged to allow state limits on CO2 from autos

October 2, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

More than 100 members of Congress, led by Reps. Sherwood L. Boehlert (R-N.Y.) and Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.), have written to EPA urging it to allow states to adopt vehicle emission standards to reduce greenhouse gas levels. In late 2004, California adopted standards that would require almost 30% lower CO2 emissions from new cars and light trucks by 2016. Ten other states have already adopted the standards, and others are considering them. To implement its standard, however, California must receive a waiver from EPA under section 209(b) of the Clean Air Act. The letter urges EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson to grant the waiver, as the agency has done more than 40 times in other cases over the past three decades. "There is no basis for EPA to treat this request differently," the letter says. If California's waiver is granted, other states with similar rules would also be allowed to implement them.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

New York, California acting to restrict HFCs in absence of EPA regulation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Urged To Retain Current Lead Limits
House Bill Would Delay Boiler Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE