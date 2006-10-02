Ferro invests in new plants

Ferro has broken ground in Castellon, Spain, for a plant that will produce colors for the European tile market. It expects the 20,000-metric-ton-per-year facility to open in October 2007. At the same site, it is completing facilities for the manufacture of pigmented inks sold into the ceramic tile market. And in Waukegan, Ill., Ferro Pfanstiehl Laboratories has opened a pilot facility that uses supercritical fluids to produce pharmaceutical nano- and microparticles under current Good Manufacturing Practices conditions.
