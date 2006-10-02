GE plans water R&D center in Singapore

GE Water & Process Technologies plans to employ as many as 100 people at a water R&D center it is setting up at the National University of Singapore. The U.S. giant says it will spend $130 million over 10 years on the project. Singapore, openly anxious about receiving its water largely from neighboring Malaysia, says it is positioning itself as a center of excellence in water research. The GE center will focus on water treatment, chemical and membrane research, and ion-exchange technologies.
