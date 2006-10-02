Green chemistry gets a boost

The House passed a bill to increase federal focus on green chemistry on Sept. 26. "Several major chemical companies have seen great success using green chemistry, yet until now, the federal government has been slow to invest in this promising area," says bill sponsor Rep. Phil Gingrey (R-Ga.). The Green Chemistry R&D Act of 2005 (H.R. 1215) promotes environmentally benign chemistry by authorizing a coordinated chemistry R&D program across federal agencies. Specifically, the bill calls for EPA, NSF, NIST, and the Energy Department to pool funds for R&D grants, education, and collection and dissemination of information about green chemistry. Companion legislation (S. 1270) is awaiting action by the Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee.
