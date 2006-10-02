Merck extends FoxHollow pact

Merck and FoxHollow Technologies will expand the scope of their collaboration on atherosclerotic plaque analysis. Merck will pay the medical device company $40 million over four years in exchange for an exclusive collaboration in specified disease areas. Merck will provide $60 million in research funding over the next three years and will pay an additional $10 million annually to extend the agreement after the initial four years. Merck will also buy $95 million in FoxHollow stock. Under a partnership announced last year, Merck has been using plaque analysis to identify biomarkers and novel targets to treat atherosclerosis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter