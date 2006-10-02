Millennium will buy AnorMED

Millennium Pharmaceuticals has announced an agreement to acquire AnorMED for $515 million, a price representing a 40% premium over the hostile bid for AnorMED made by Genzyme in August (C&EN, Sept. 4, page 23). Millennium's target in the acquisition is the Canadian firm's hematology-oncology therapy Mozobil, a small-molecule chemokine antagonist currently in Phase III clinical trials. Mozobil has been shown to mobilize bone marrow stem cells in myeloma and lymphoma patients undergoing transplantation. According to Millennium CEO Deborah Dunsire, it would complement her firm's Velcade, a myeloma drug codeveloped with Johnson & Johnson.
