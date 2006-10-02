Advertisement

Policy

NIH reform on track

October 2, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 40
Most Popular in Policy

A bill to reauthorize NIH for the first time in 13 years cleared the House on Sept. 26, just one week after being introduced and passed by the Energy & Commerce Committee. The bill, the NIH Reform Act of 2006 (H.R. 6164), authorizes a 5% annual budget increase for the next three years, creates a common fund to support research involving multiple institutes, and sets up an agencywide electronic reporting system to catalog its research activities (C&EN, Sept. 25, page 16). H.R. 6164 also caps the number of institutes and centers at NIH at its current number, 27, and establishes a review panel to evaluate the agency's structural organization. "This legislation will provide for a more transparent agency that gives the public a full view of what NIH has done and where they are going," says bill sponsor and Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Joe L. Barton (R-Texas). The bill now goes to the Senate, but it's unclear if there will be time to act on it this congressional session.

