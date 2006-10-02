Rhodia, Arkema plan to expand nylon in China

Rhodia plans to build a hexamethylenediamine plant somewhere in China to serve the merchant market for the nylon raw material. The firm says the plant will open in early 2009 with 60,000 metric tons per year of capacity. Rhodia also says it is studying the feasibility of an Asian facility for adiponitrile, another nylon raw material. Arkema, meanwhile, will expand its capacity for high-performance nylons at its site in Changshu, near Shanghai, by September 2007.
