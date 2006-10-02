Songwon slates antioxidants

Songwon Industrial plans to spend as much as $120 million to build a second antioxidant plant in Ulsan, South Korea. At the same time, the South Korean company will start marketing its phenolic and phosphate antioxidants directly, discontinuing a distribution agreement with Clariant at the end of 2007. Songwon says the first phase of plant construction will be complete by the middle of that year, raising its annual capacity by 60% to 55,000 metric tons. The second phase will be built when market conditions warrant.
